Community Invited to HNC’s “Light Up A Life” at Carlsbad City Library

Carlsbad, CA … Carlsbad City Library’s Ruby G. Schulman auditorium will serve as the inspirational setting for Hospice of the North Coast’s (HNC’s) 37th Annual Light Up A Life (LUAL) Memorial Candle Lighting Celebration. The memorial will take place Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 5:30-7:00 pm. Members of the community are invited to join HNC staff and patient families in celebrating the lives of loved ones who have passed on. Musical backdrop will be provided by Harpist and HNC volunteer Heather Magee-Hill and the melodic sounds of the Threshold Choir.

This year the inspirational message will be delivered by retired college professor, author and Family and Marriage Therapist, Dr. Don Hanley who recently retired from Mira Costa College.

Don, now 84, a former Catholic priest is married to Anne – his wife of 47 years. They have two daughters and three grandchildren. Don and Anne came to San Diego in 1970 so Don could obtain a Ph.D. in psychology at Alliant University. He established a counseling center at Mission San Luis Rey, and Lifepoint Counseling in Vista. He was president of the Professional School of Psychological Studies in San Diego where he also taught classes in counseling.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required at hospicenorthcoast.org or 760.431.4100. Parking is open at the library located at 1775 Dove Lane in southern Carlsbad. The 215 fixed seat auditorium is ADA accessible with 4 wheelchair spaces.

“LUAL is healing in surprising and transformational ways. It is an event that will inspire and draw strength” believes Social Services Manager Jim Reiser. “The grieving process can bring positive benefits. We will strive to enhance this experience for each person, from toddlers to elders, with live music, home-baked cookies, an inspirational speaker and our culminating candle-lighting ceremony. The panorama of soft candle lights is breathtaking. Light Up A Life enables people to enter their holiday season warmed to the heart by memories of their loved ones and uplifted by the bonds that connect us all.”

“It is that time of year when we say thank you to all who have supported the mission of Hospice of the North Coast by providing our traditional “Light Up a Life” event says Executive Director Sharon Lutz. It is at no cost to the community due to the generosity of the Gumpert Foundation and Eternal Hills Mortuary & Crematory. We look forward to seeing everyone this year at the Dove Library.”

Nonprofit Hospice of the North Coast was established in 1980 to fill the need for comprehensive, compassionate hospice care in North County San Diego. Since its inception, it has grown in services that include global partner Nkhoma Palliative Care in Malawi, a resale store in Encinitas, Pathways Palliative Care, Hope Bereavement Center and Pacifica House, the only in-patient acute symptom management facility in North County. For more information, visit hospicenorthcoast.org