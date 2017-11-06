Community Input Sought – CDBG Funds That Assist Low-income Vista Residents

The City of Vista is looking for community input on how to utilize CDBG funds that assist low-income Vista residents and areas
What is CDBG? CDBG is a federal grant that must be used for programs assisting low-income Vista residents.
What will be discussed?
The City requests citizen input for the determination of priorities for CDBG funding. Potential programs include, but are not limited to:
- Emergency Rental Assistance
- Recreational Services
- Senior Services
- Services for Abused and Neglected Children
- Mental Health Services
- Youth Services
- Screening for Lead Poisoning
- Transportation Services
- Substance Abuse Services
- Services for Battered and Abused Spouses
- Employment Training
- Crime Awareness/Prevention
- Neighborhood Cleanups
- Food Banks
- Tenant/Landlord Counseling
- Operating Costs of Homeless Programs
- Child Care Services
- Health Services
Questions
For more information, please contact Amanda Lee at alee@cityofvista.com