Community Input Sought – CDBG Funds That Assist Low-income Vista Residents

November 6, 2017

The City of Vista is looking for community input on how to utilize CDBG funds that assist low-income Vista residents and areas

What is CDBG? CDBG is a federal grant that must be used for programs assisting low-income Vista residents.

What will be discussed? 
The City requests citizen input for the determination of priorities for CDBG funding.  Potential programs include, but are not limited to:

  • Emergency Rental Assistance
  • Recreational Services
  • Senior Services
  • Services for Abused and Neglected Children
  • Mental Health Services
  • Youth Services
  • Screening for Lead Poisoning
  • Transportation Services
  • Substance Abuse Services
  • Services for Battered and Abused Spouses
  • Employment Training
  • Crime Awareness/Prevention
  • Neighborhood Cleanups
  • Food Banks
  • Tenant/Landlord Counseling
  • Operating Costs of Homeless Programs
  • Child Care Services
  • Health Services
 Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at   North County Lifeline Sage Room, 200 Michigan Avenue, Vista
If I cannot attend…  Your input is valuable.  Please complete a short survey found on the City’s website, cityofvista.com or by clicking here.  Please note, the survey link will be active through Nov 20, 2017.

Questions
 For more information, please contact Amanda Lee at alee@cityofvista.com

