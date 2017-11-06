Community Input Sought – CDBG Funds That Assist Low-income Vista Residents

The City of Vista is looking for community input on how to utilize CDBG funds that assist low-income Vista residents and areas

What is CDBG? CDBG is a federal grant that must be used for programs assisting low-income Vista residents.

What will be discussed?

The City requests citizen input for the determination of priorities for CDBG funding. Potential programs include, but are not limited to:

Emergency Rental Assistance

Recreational Services

Senior Services

Services for Abused and Neglected Children

Mental Health Services

Youth Services

Screening for Lead Poisoning

Transportation Services

Substance Abuse Services

Services for Battered and Abused Spouses

Employment Training

Crime Awareness/Prevention

Neighborhood Cleanups

Food Banks

Tenant/Landlord Counseling

Operating Costs of Homeless Programs

Child Care Services

Health Services

Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at North County Lifeline Sage Room, North County Lifeline Sage Room, 200 Michigan Avenue , Vista

If I cannot attend… Your input is valuable. Please complete a short survey found on the City’s website, Your input is valuable. Please complete a short survey found on the City’s website, cityofvista.com or by clicking here. Please note, the survey link will be active through Nov 20, 2017.

Questions

For more information, please contact Amanda Lee at alee@cityofvista.com