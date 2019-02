JOIN Community Housing Works &

Learn about their new affordable apartment community planned for South Santa Fe Ave.

Paseo Artist Village will include 60 apartments, 2,500 SF retail and will have a leasing preference for artists, veterans and Vista residents.

Join us at CHW’s award-winning North Santa Fe Apartments (291 N. Santa Fe Ave) to meet us and hear about our proposed new community in Vista

Light refreshments provided

Saturday Morning Feb. 23, 2019

10:00 – 11:30 AM

Wednesday Evening Feb. 27, 2019

6:00 – 7:30 PM