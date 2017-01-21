Community Health Fair Brightwood College

Brightwood College in Vista will host a Community Health Fair Wednesday, January 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The fair is free and open to the public with giveaways for free prizes including a Fitbit Zip Wireless Activity Tracker.

Attendees are invited to enjoy activities for all ages including: learning safe medication disposal, vitals and glucose testing, fluoride/oral hygiene, massage, creating salt scrubs and exploring aromatherapy and stress relief techniques. Attendees will also have the opportunity to donate blood to the San Diego Blood Bank who will be onsite during the event.

WHAT: Brightwood College Community Health Fair

WHEN: Wednesday, January 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Brightwood College in Vista – 2022 University Drive, Vista, CA 92083

The event is part of Brightwood College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Community Health Fairs being held simultaneously at 64 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute and Virginia College locations throughout 17 states.

“We are delighted to provide our community with an opportunity to learn more about their health by providing free health checks and activities to get their New Year started off right. Participants can use this information to stay up to date and make positive lifestyle changes if needed,” says Campus President Laura Pitts.

The event will also allow attendees to explore the programs offered through Brightwood College, including: Criminal Justice, Dental Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Holistic Health Practitioner, Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Pharmacy Technician, Vocational Nursing and X-Ray Technician/Back Office Medical Assistant programs, as well as a variety of continuing education courses.

For more information about Brightwood College in Vista, visit www.brightwood.edu/vista-ca.