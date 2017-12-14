Community Comes Together In Emergency- Thank You

Oceanside, CA -City officials and staff are taking time to reflect on recent emergency events and want to take a moment to thank the many individuals and organizations for the generous outpouring of support through the days and nights when the Lilac fire threatened the Oceanside community.

When a portion of the City of Oceanside was under mandatory evacuation orders, it didn’t take long before Oceanside High School staff was collaborating with the City to set up an emergency shelter at the school. Soon after evacuees arrived, donations began to stream in from Oceanside families and local businesses. We heard heartwarming stories of people helping people, neighbors helping neighbors, and local organizations like North County Transit District literally went the “extra mile” to transport evacuees and animals when the Oceanside High School shelter was closing.

Among the companies we’d like to thank for their generous supplies to evacuees at the Oceanside High School Shelter are:

Home Depot

Walmart

Smart and Final

AT&T

Verizon

Metro PCS

Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Chipotle

Subway

Anita’s Mexican Restaurant

Domino’s Pizza

The Crack Shack

Felix’s BBQ

El Pollo Loco

Shakeys Pizza Parlor

Chick-Fil-A

ZigZag Pizza

Knock Out Pizza

Thank you to the following organizations for donations of drinks/snacks to firefighters involved in working long hours to extinguish flames and to Emergency Operations Center staff at City Hall:

Jersey Mike’s 300 Subs

Coca Cola

7-Up

Dunkin Donuts – Camp Pendleton

Mariscos Ensenada

Uniform Specialists

Oceanside Breakers

That Boy Good

Swamis Café

Zig Zag Pizza

Aside from many organizations, there were a host of individuals and families that donated supplies to Oceanside Fire Stations and didn’t leave their names. Thank you all.

Working together makes a real difference in emergencies. If you are interested in other ways to help, consider joining the Oceanside Community Response Team (CERT). CERT is about readiness, people helping people, rescuer safety, and doing the greatest good for the greatest number. CERT is a positive and realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations where citizens will be initially on their own and their actions can make a difference. Through training, citizens can manage utilities and put out small fires; treat the three killers by opening airways, controlling bleeding, and treating for shock; provide basic medical aid; search for and rescue victims safely; and organize themselves and spontaneous volunteers to be effective. Find out more here: http://www.oceansidecert.org/