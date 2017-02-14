Community Campaign For Boys and Girls Club of Vista

Vista, CA – Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To celebrate these extraordinary efforts, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a four-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.” Beginning Feb. 4, customers in Vista can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

“In February, we invite our customers to join us in donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Gary Cribb, executive vice president, Stores and Loss Prevention for Ross Stores, Inc. “Our company believes in giving back to our community, and we are proud to support the Power Hour program to help youth develop the skills they need to excel in school and beyond.”

“We are delighted with the support of our local Ross Store on University Drive. Because of generosity of Ross and our community we are able to provide a safe and engaging place for kids when school is out” said Matt Koumaras, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. “Our power hour homework program is designed to make sure our kids are doing what they need to reach grade level and prepare to graduate on time. Every dollar invested enables us to serve our members and provide an opportunity for them to learn, explore and develop their full potential.”

Campaign facts:

Ross Stores, Inc. invites customers to give at the register during the month of February to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America

100% of proceeds raised at each store will benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs Every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a Club youth

$15 helps keep a kid safe after school today

About Ross Stores … Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500 and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2015 revenues of $11.9 billion. The Company operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with over 1,342 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions for the entire family at everyday savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices. The Company also operates approximately 193 dd’s DISCOUNTS® in 15 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions for the entire family at everyday savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com .

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista … Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2300 youth ages 5-18 provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

