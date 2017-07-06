Commercial Burglary Suspect with VIDEO – Encinitas

Do you recognize the man in these surveillance photos? He is wanted in connection with a burglary in Encinitas. To download surveillance video, visit https://spaces.hightail.com/space/OsPO0lbAop.

It happened on May 11th in the 400 block of North El Camino Real. A man wearing gloves broke into a dermatology clinic and stole $90. A laptop containing the credit card information of patients may have been compromised. The suspect returned to the same building on May 13th and was caught on surveillance camera casing a closed business through a glass window. He is also wanted in connection with an office burglary in Carlsbad on May 19th. A company credit card was stolen and used in San Diego, Orange County and Las Vegas.

He is described as a white man between 50 and 65 years old, weighing approximately 200 to 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light colored shorts, black belt, white socks, dark shoes and a baseball cap. He was also wearing a wrist watch on his right hand.

Commercial burglary is a felony. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. You could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Case #17125509, 459-PC Burglary (Commercial)