Commercial Armed Robbery – Encinitas

San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for a commercial armed robbery that occurred in Encinitas.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at about 5:30 a.m., two men entered the Shell gas station, located at 865 Orpheus Avenue in Encinitas. The store clerk had just left the register area to go into the stockroom. Suspect #1 ran behind the counter and grabbed the register with an undisclosed amount of money. Suspect #2 had a shotgun and pointed it at the clerk as he was walking out of the stockroom. Both suspects left the gas station in an unknown direction.

Suspect #1 is described as a White male in his 30’s, standing about 6’1” tall and weighing approximately 200 lbs. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black bandana, tan jacket, black jeans, and black Converse tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a White male in his 30’s, standing about 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 190 lbs. He has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, tan khaki pants, and white Converse tennis shoes. Suspect #2 was seen holding a shotgun with either a red handle or a red bandana wrapped around the handle.

Surveillance video can be seen on the following link: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/T1mY1z744b

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website: www.sdcrimestoppers.org.