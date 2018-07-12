Commentary on Senator Bates’ Senate Bill 1237:  

|
“Do Democrats in Sacramento really want to fix Prop. 13 problems?”
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) introduced Senate Bill 1237that would have fixed an ambiguity in Proposition 13 regarding a change of ownership of commercial property. As columnist Thomas D. Elias highlighted in his commentary published in The Orange County Register, Sacramento Democrats may not want to fix Prop. 13 through legislation, but they would rather advocate for a split-roll tax increase.
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.