Commentary on Senator Bates’ Senate Bill 1237:  

(R-Laguna Niguel) introduced SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates) introduced Senate Bill 1237 that would have fixed an ambiguity in Proposition 13 regarding a change of ownership of commercial property. As columnist Thomas D. Elias highlighted in his commentary published in The Orange County Register, Sacramento Democrats may not want to fix Prop. 13 through legislation, but they would rather advocate for a split-roll tax increase. Excerpted: If it’s ever to be fixed, only a ballot proposition can repair the largest and most obvious inequity caused by Proposition 13, the landmark 1978 tax-cutting initiative that causes next-door neighbors in identical homes to pay vastly different sums for property taxes. … some state legislators have tried to get rid of this egregious injustice. The latest effort, carried by state Republican Senate Leader Patricia Bates, from Laguna Niguel, failed on a 3-2 vote of the Senate’s Governance and Finance Committee … conservative GOP establishment has come to see closing the 50-per-cent-ownership loophole as simple fairness. … Said Jon Coupal, head of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, which usually fights to maintain Prop. 13’s rules, “Killing this bill shows that progressive tax and spend interests don’t want to fix how Prop. 13 is interpreted, but they’d rather … advocate for a larger split roll tax increase. They would rather play politics.” … Click here to read the full commentary as published in The Orange County Register.