American Legion Post 365 Looking For Help

Hello All,

As you all know we have a very heavy schedule of events and some of those are extraordinary opportunities for both us and our community.

In the next 60 days the following events are scheduled:

SONS PIG ROAST (November 4 th )

) ANNUAL VFW AUXILIARY TURKEY DINNER (November 3 rd )

) MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY (November 10 th )

) VETERAN’S DAY (November 11 th )

) THANKSGIVING FOR THE TROOPS (November 23 rd )

) AND A VISIT FROM OUR NATIONAL COMMANDER (December 10).

With all of this scheduled, we need to get some sorely need work done on the building. The following is a list of things I would like to get done ASAP. Some of the items require skilled labor; some can be done by those with good DIY skills.

Electricians for installing new LED LIGHTING, adding gfi receptacles outdoors in two areas.

receptacles outdoors in two areas. Painters to finish caulking and painting the new patio area.

We need someone to build a swinging gate

We need somebody to clean the outdoor patio areas and also wash down all the seating.

We need someone to help me install Cat 5 cabling and new electronic devices.

We also need people to do some work on the front top of the building to remove the rotten wood pieces and replace them with tube covers with a star design.

Clubroom and Dining Room chairs, stools, and tables have to be cleaned and adjusted.

If you would like to help with one or some of these tasks, Please reply to this email or contact me – Art Haeussler directly at (760) 726-0472 or

at email – alr365art@gmail.com