A Night of Dinner, Comedy, and Hypnosis

Enjoy and fun night at the Vista Elks Lodge when we will proudly be presenting San Diego’s Own Comedian Lori Fay, Saturday August 31st.

Also ER James will be preparing Homemade Beef Strogonoff with a Salad and French Bread.

The Bar will be Open! The cost is $35,00 for Couples and $20.00 for Singles.

1947 E. Vista Way, Vista Ca 92084 – (760) 724-1968

elks@1968.sdcoxmail.com