“Come Sail Away” with STYX at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Escondido, CA. – September 2018 – American rock band, STYX makes their way to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Sunday, September 30, 2018 starting at 7:30 pm.

STYX originally from Chicago, formed in 1972 and became famous for its albums released in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

They are best known for melding hard rock guitar balanced with acoustic guitar, synthesizers mixed with acoustic piano, upbeat tracks with power ballads, and incorporating elements of international musical theatre.

The band established itself with a progressive rock sound in the 1970s and began to incorporate pop rock and soft rock elements in the 1980s.

Styx is best known for the hit songs “Lady”, “Come Sail Away”, “Babe”, “The Best of Times”, “Too Much Time on My Hands”, and “Mr. Roboto”.

The members of STYX include:

· James “JY” Young, Lead vocals, guitars

· Tommy Shaw, Lead vocals, guitars

· Chuck Panozzo, Bass, vocals

· Todd Sucherman, Drums, percussion

· Lawrence Gowan, Lead vocals, keyboards

· Ricky Phillips, Bass, guitar, vocals

We have also added a special dining experience before the show, inspired by STYX. We call it the “Bring Back the 80’s” dining experience which is available for purchase for just $35. Included in the meal is meatloaf, full mash potato bar, fresh fruit cocktail and one complimentary wine cooler, (for those ages 21 and older).

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/styx/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.