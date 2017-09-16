Colorful, Exciting, Exuberant Musical, “In the Heights”, Wraps up 2017 Season at Moonlight

TR Robertson …..The final production for Moonlight Stage Productions, wrapping up the 37th summer season, is a high energy, multi-faceted, beautifully presented production by Lin-Manuel Miranda from a book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. “In the Heights” takes place in the ethnically mixed neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. This musical is directed by James Vasquez who along with choreography by Carlos Mendoza, musical direction by Elan McMahan, lighting by Jean-Yves Tessier, and Scenery by Anna Luizos have pulled together a talented cast to work with the quick paced salsa, hip hop and rap music and dance numbers.

The musical opened on Broadway in 2008 at the Richard Rogers Theatre. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards winning 4 Tony’s – Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestration. “In the Heights” also won a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album and was nominated for a 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As audience members walked into the Moonlight Amphitheatre the first thing you notice is the huge set on stage. Moonlight Stage Productions has arranged to use the original 3 story Broadway neighborhood set, featuring the business store fronts and apartments with balconies of Washington Heights. This impressive set will become an integral part of “happenings and celebrations” of the friends and neighbors of Washington Heights.

Various photos by John Howard and Adriana Zuniga

The stories of the people of the neighborhood centers around people striving to make their lives better, looking for happiness and the American Dream, looking for love and making a difference. William Cooper Howell begins the show as our narrator, rapping the story of those around him. He plays a passionate Usnavi, a bodega owner, who has a crush on the vibrant Vanessa, played by Michele Cabinian. Cabinian is an exceptional dancer and singer and is featured in a number of the musicals dance numbers. Other stand-out performances include Caitlyn Calfas, who plays Nina, a girl who has made it out of The Heights, as a Stanford college student, but returns with some financial issues. Calfas has a powerful voice shown in the numbers “Breathe”, “Everything I Know” and “When the Sun Goes Down”.

Playing Nina’s excitable father, Kevin, is Rudy Martinez. Kevin owns the limo/taxi service of the Heights. His strong voice stands out in “Inutil” and “Atencion”. Playing his wife, Camila, is Amber Sky Skipps. She sings an emotional song, “Enough”, to try and stop her families constant fighting. Nina’s love interest, Benny, is played by Carleton Bluford. Benny and Nina have several opportunities to sing together in the musical and their voices blend together with ease. Marlene Montes plays the salon shop owner Daniela. She sings and dances in several enthusiastic numbers, with the high energy “Carnaval Del Barrio” standing out, accompanied by wonderful dancers from the Ensemble. Samara Otero plays Usnavi’s adoptive grandmother, Abuela Claudia. Otero sings a heartfelt, “Patience and Faith”, and has a number of tender moments on stage with Usnavi.

This is a beautifully choreographed musical production, which the nine members of the ensemble, along with the leads, present on stage. The mix of rap and singing might not appeal to all theatre goers, but it fits perfectly with the theme and story line of the musical. The Club and Fireworks number at the close of Act I uses incredible stage lights, or lack of lighting, mixed with a colorful fireworks light display and an intricate series of dance numbers to bring an enthusiastic ending to the first act.

Also playing a major role in this energetic musical is the “in the Heights” band, led by conductor Elan McMahan and a 13 piece orchestra, colorful costuming from Renetta Lloyd, wig designs from Peter Herman, sound designs by Jim Zadai, make-up by Gabe Nunez and stage manager Stanley D. Cohen.

This is a story of hope, dreams, friendship and love. As Usnavi says, “There are some happy endings and some bittersweet”. A perfect ending to the 37th Moonlight Stage Productions performances. Moonlight has a number of events occurring over the next few months before the summer 2018 season begins with the musicals “Mamma Mia!”, “Newsies”, “the Hunchback of Notre Dame”, and “Chicago” appear on stage. Moonlight Youth Theatre will present “Legally Blonde” October 13-21.

For tickets for “In the Heights”, running until Sept. 30th, go to www.moonlightstage.com or call 760-724-2110.