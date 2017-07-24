Colorado State University Confirmed Bachelor’s Degrees For California Students

Colorado State University–Pueblo confers degrees for 642 students in Fall 16 and Spring 17

PUEBLO – Colorado State University-Pueblo recently confirmed degrees for 642 students, earned during the Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 semesters. Of these graduates, 99 graduated Cum Laude (CL) earning a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.5. Sixty three (63) students graduated Magna Cum Laude (MC) earning a minimum GPA of 3.75, and forty six (46) students graduated Summa Cum Laude (SC) earning a minimum 3.9 GPA out of a possible 4.0.

These students were eligible to participate in the Commencement Ceremony that took place Saturday, May 6, at the Southwest Motors Events Center. A listing of Summer 2017 graduates will be released in September.

Degrees earned by the following students have been confirmed. The graduates are listed in two categories: bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees. Within each category, students are listed by hometown and state. Because so many names are involved in compiling the list, names may be inadvertently omitted or misspelled. Questions should be directed to the CSU-Pueblo Registrar’s Office at 719-549-2462.

CALIFORNIA – (Bachelor’s Degrees)

Apple Valley – Joshua T. King

Beaumont – Kacie N. Licata

Earlimart – Laura Flores (CL)

Eureka – Catherine J. McGibbon

Grand Terrace – Tyler T. Rich

Lakewood – Michael W. Whaley-Brown

Mammoth Lakes – Sandra N. Grimaldo

Sandra N. Grimaldo Martinez – Maria F. Garcia

Mission Viejo – Oliver M. Jackson

Palos Verdes Penin – Whitney A. Blakeman (CL)

Paradise – Zachary Mario Visinoni (SC)

Santa Clara – Alexis S. Willis

Simi Valley – Megan P. Berman

Temecula – Ian T. Kelly

Tracy – Matthew C. Durant, Patrick G. Thompson

Vista – Anthony S. Ball

– West Covina – Nikolas E. Castaneda (CL)

