College Soccer

The Palomar Comets men’s soccer team 4-3-3 tied the Jaguars of Southwestern College at 1-1. Seth Murphy scored the Comets only goal and teammate Caleb Daza recorded 3 saves in the nets. Palomar’s next game will be Friday, October 4th vs. Cuyamaca at 1 PM.

Palomar Women’s Soccer squad at 1-5-3 defeated San Diego City College 4-0. Alexia Moreno and Jaden Idzara each with 2 goals for the Lady Comets, Marisol Guerrera scored 1. In the nets for Palomar Kassandra Blanchard recorded 4 saves. Valerie Hernandez 1 save.

Mira Costa Men’s Soccer improve their record at 3-2-4 as Oscar Sanchez’s only goal for the Spartans played San Diego Mesa to a 1-1 tie.