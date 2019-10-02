Loading...
College Soccer

October 2, 2019

The Palomar Comets men’s soccer team 4-3-3 tied the Jaguars of Southwestern College at 1-1.  Seth Murphy scored the Comets only goal and teammate Caleb Daza recorded 3 saves in the nets.  Palomar’s next game will be Friday, October 4th vs. Cuyamaca at 1 PM.

Palomar Women’s Soccer squad at 1-5-3 defeated San Diego City College 4-0.  Alexia Moreno and Jaden Idzara each with 2 goals for the Lady Comets, Marisol Guerrera scored 1.  In the nets for Palomar Kassandra Blanchard recorded 4 saves.  Valerie Hernandez 1 save. 

Mira Costa Men’s Soccer improve their record at 3-2-4 as Oscar Sanchez’s only goal for the Spartans played San Diego Mesa to a 1-1 tie.  

  Sports

