COLLEGE PREP PROGRAMS FOR STUDENTS AND PARENTS At OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Oceanside Public Library is hosting a series of programs this spring to assist high school students as they prepare for college. Join us for an informational session “What you need to know about college: a guide for parents and students” on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library (3861-B Mission Ave). This event will be led by educator and parent, Don Chu. He successfully sent five children to college and has an extensive background in the education field, as a professor and most recently as a college dean. Topics discussed include how to choose the right college, getting into college, and the all-important how to pay for it all! Both parents and students welcome.

The Princeton Review will be at the Civic Center Library (330 N. Coast Hwy.) on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. to lead an ACT/SAT Essay Writing Workshop. Learn from the professionals how to improve your essay writing skills specifically for the ACT or SAT tests. The Princeton Review is a leader in tutoring, test prep, and college admissions. Their invaluable expertise helps millions of students achieve their educational and career goals each year. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. Registration is required for this workshop.

Have you started working on college applications? Attend one of the library’s College Application Essay Workshops, led by author and writing coach, Rachel Sweigart, to learn how to write a stellar college application essay. There will be two identical workshops, one held at the Mission Branch Library (3861-B Mission Ave) on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. and one held at the Civic Center Library (330 N. Coast Hwy) on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Areas of focus will include choosing your essay topic, structuring your essay, avoiding common mistakes, and how to make your essay stand out!

Registration is required for these workshops. Please call or stop by the library to sign up. These events are entirely free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.