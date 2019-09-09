Loading...
College, MLB, NFL Local Players

David Willauer — Former El Camino Wildcats and current Cal Bears running back Chris Brown carried the ball 16 times for 80 yards as they defeated the Washington Huskies 20-19. 

Former Carlsbad Lancers alum Troy Cassidy recorded 4 tackles for San Diego State as they defeated UCLA 23-14. 

Former San Marcos Knight alum Terrell Burgess registered 7 tackles for the Utes of Utah as they defeated Northern Illinois 35-17.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Chris Olave recorded 2 receptions for 60 yards as they defeated the Bearcats of the University of Cincinnati 42-0. 

Former Oceanside Pirates alum Justin Tei registered 2 tackles for Utah State as they defeated Stonybrook 62-7. 

Former Oceanside Pirates alum Azizi Hearn registered 1 tackle for the Cowboys of Wyoming as they defeated Texas State 23-14. 

NFL 
Former Mission Hills Grizzlies alum Fred Warner recorded 9 tackles for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs 31-17. 
MLB
Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake started for the Arizona Diamondbacks as he pitched 6.1 innings gave up 7 hits, 2 runs (2) earned 0 walks and 3 strikeouts as they were defeated by the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. 

Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill made an appearance for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 0.1 innings gave up 2 hits, 1 run (1) earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout as they were defeated by the Chicago White Sox 5-1. 

