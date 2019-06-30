College & MLB Baseball

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 3 for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3.

Former Palomar Comets alum who was moved up by the San Antonio Missions went 0 for 3 for the Milwaukee Brewers as they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.

Former Mission Hills Grizzlies alum Kingston Liniak went 2 for 4 with a single along with 1 run scored for the Connecticut Tigers as they defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-1.

Former Palomar Comets alum James Hoyt made an appearance on the mound for the Columbus Clippers as he pitched 0 innings, gave up 2 hits as they lost to the Louisville Bats 9-8.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 2 with a single for the Reading Fightin Phillies as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 1 for 5 with a double with 1 run scored and 3 RBI’s for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the San Antonio Missions 12-2.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they lost to the Birmingham Barons 5-0.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Ross Berberet went 2 for 4 with 1 double, 1 single, 1 RBI’s and 2 run scored for the Grand Junction Rockies as they lost to the Ogden Raptors 19-8