Coldwell Banker So Cal President Named 2019 To Women of Influence List

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Southern California President Named to HousingWire 2019 Women of Influence List

Jamie Duran, president, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Southern California

IRVINE, Calif. (August 2019) – Jamie Duran, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Southern California, has been named to Housing Wire’s 2019 Women of Influence list. Duran received the honor for her exceptional leadership in the housing industry.

Duran serves as president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Southern California overseeing the company’sapproximately 4,312 agents and 58 offices, including the Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside County, and San Diego markets, consistently leading the brokerage to rank #1 in its markets. She recently received the Industry Leader of the Year Award from the North San Diego County Association of REALTORS® and was recently recognized as one of the most powerful people in residential real estate on the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 list, ranking No. #115.

“Jamie leads our Southern California company with a commitment to excellence and untiring dedication, empowering and celebrating those she manages and I am thrilled to congratulate her on this highly deserved honor,” said Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of NRT LLC, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

HousingWire, a source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing market, named 50 women in the mortgage and housing industry to the ninth annual list. The Women of Influence program recognizes the outstanding efforts of women in driving the U.S. housing economy forward. The honors are given to individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the industry at-large, with a specific focus on contributions made in the most recent 12 months.

