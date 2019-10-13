Coldwell Banker Partners With HomeAdvisor

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage In Southern California Partners With Home Advisor to Launch Home Improvement Program

Program Provides Home Sellers with Home Improvement Resources with No Up-Front Costs

SAN DIEGO – (October, 2019) – Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, a leading residential real estate brokerage, and HomeAdvisor®, a leading digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners find, connect and purchase home services, announced today the launch of RealVitalize, a home improvement program. This program provides home sellers with home improvement resources prior to or during the home listing period with no up-front costs or interest charges.

Through the pilot program, a homeowner who lists their home for sale with a participating brokerage company will have the option to make non-structural home improvements and repairs using a service professional from the HomeAdvisor network. The program is also available to current home sellers who want to enhance their home to help achieve optimal offers.

The brokerage will cover the upfront costs of the repairs, which will be repaid by the seller when the property sale closes or the listing expires. There are no additional fees to participate in the program and no minimum listing price. Available projects include staging, appliance purchasing and installation, handyman services, painting, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, and more.

To participate, the agent will connect their home seller client with a dedicated HomeAdvisor project consultant to discuss the services needed to prepare the home. HomeAdvisor will help manage projects from start to finish, finding appointment times that work conveniently within the homeowner’s schedule. Experienced, pre-screened service professionals from HomeAdvisor’s network will make the improvements.

This program, powered by HomeAdvisor, is an exclusive offering for Coldwell Banker clients and continues to build on HomeAdvisor’s vision to create deeper relationships with customers, provide more value for its participating service professionals and meet customers wherever they need home services. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is owned by Realogy Holding Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States.

The pilot program is currently available in the Southern California market area with a national roll-out planned later this year for other market areas.

“Our real estate agents gain a unique advantage over similar programs because our partnership with HomeAdvisor removes them from managing the home improvement process, allowing them to completely focus on what they do best, marketing and selling homes. HomeAdvisor takes care of all the home improvement details from start to finish, freeing the seller to relax and focus on their daily lives,” said Jamie Duran, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Southern California. “RealVitalize answers the needs of today’s home sellers and buyers, as they are looking to real estate professionals to provide solutions for an easier home transaction process.”

“Selling a home is a major life event where homeowners frequently need help finding home services and home service professionals,” said Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices. HomeAdvisor is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI). “We choose to partner with Coldwell Banker, a real estate industry leader who has impressive scale and a well-established national market presence, to offer an innovative program providing simple and effective solutions for homeowners to improve their home during the sale process. Our goal is to make sure our brands, products and tools are there to help homeowners at all stages of the homeownership journey. This program seamlessly integrates HomeAdvisor and our pros into that journey, expanding how we are reaching new customers and providing a unique and valuable experience for Coldwell Banker and its clients.”

