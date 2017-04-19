Cold Case Homicide & Missing Person Investigations

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail invites the public’s assistance in the following investigations. Click on the cases below for more information. Tips may be submitted in the following ways:

Sheriff’s Homicide Detail – 858-974-2321 (during business hours)

Sheriff’s Communications Center – 858-565-5200 (outside business hours)

Crime Stoppers – 888-580-8477

Online Tip Form (Crime Stoppers)

Victi m:Frank Aaron Bresson Crime Date:August 13, 1995 • Location:Santa Margarita Creek, Fallbrook

Synopsis: On August 13, 1995 United States Border Patrol Agents found the body of an unidentified male at Santa Margarita Creek in Fallbrook, near Sandia Creek and Rock Mountain Road. The victim was shot and killed. After 16 years, the body was identified through DNA as 22-year-old Frank Bresson. In mid-August of 1995, Frank Bresson, who lived in the city of Riverside, disappeared. Family members of Frank Bresson found his car abandoned in a Riverside parking lot, but there was no sign of him. The family filed a missing persons report and was waiting on answers for more than a decade. The body was found around the same time he was reported missing. The body was listed as John Doe until a DNA match confirmed his identity in 2010. Anyone with information of the person/persons responsible for this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

Sibyl Robbins – Crime Date:May 12, 2006 • Location:1800 block of Bel Air Terrace, Encinitas Synopsis: During the evening hours of May 12, 2006, Sibyl Robbins and her husband, Harrison Robbins, were shot in front of their Encinitas home. Sibyl was killed while sitting in the front passenger seat of their Volvo. Her husband was seriously wounded but survived. A gunman ambushed Harrison and Sibyl Robbins, opening fire on the couple in the driveway of their Encinitas home in the 1800 block of Bel Air Terrace after the couple returned home from an evening out. The killer was never caught and the motive remains unclear. Sheriff’s homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Sibyl Robbins. The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Sibyl Robbins.

Bertha Popoca -Crime Date: February 27, 1990 – Location:1100 Juliette Place, Fallbrook

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail is asking the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for the death of 52-year-old Bertha Popoca found dead in her home more than 22 years ago.

On the afternoon of February 27, 1990, the victim’s son went to his mother’s house to check on her welfare since the victim’s family and friends had not been able to contact Bertha in the last few days. When the son entered the home he found the victim dead in the living room.

Sheriff’s deputies made an initial determination at the scene that Bertha Popoca’s death was a homicide. Cold Case detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Bertha Popoca, but detectives still need the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information of the person/persons responsible for this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

Demetrio Bautista – Crime Date:April 24, 2009 – Location:Vista Transit Center

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail is asking the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for the death of Demetrio Bautista, who was found murdered in his truck parked in the 100 block of Olive Avenue in Vista in 2009.

On Friday, April 24, 2009, just before 4:00 p.m., fifty-seven-year-old Demetrio Bautista was found deceased inside his 2001 Toyota Tundra in the parking lot of the Vista Transit Center. The victim was discovered by his daughter who was riding a bus that made a stop at the Vista Transit Center. She exited the bus and walked to her father’s truck. She then discovered that her father was inside the truck, but unresponsive. The victim’s daughter ran to a nearby business and requested that someone call 9-1-1.

Uniform patrol deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station and paramedics from Vista Fire Department responded to the scene where paramedics pronounced Bautista deceased. The autopsy later revealed that Bautista’s death was the result of foul play. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail assumed the investigation and tried to determine a motive for the murder. Although an extensive investigation was conducted, no viable suspects were identified during the original investigation. The motive remains unclear and the case remains unsolved.

Cold Case detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Demetrio Bautista, but detectives still need the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects. Sheriff investigators are hoping that due to the passage of time, those who have knowledge of Bautista’s senseless murder, have had a change of heart and will come forward and bring justice to Demetrio Bautista and his family.