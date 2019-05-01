COCC Winter 2019 Dean’s List Recognizes Local Students

Central Oregon Community College has announced its Winter 2019 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students enrolled in 12 or more graded credits who receive a term GPA of 3.60 or better.
VISTA, CA
- Gomez, Matthew • Young, Madison
