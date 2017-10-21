COASTER Holiday Express Tickets Go on Sale November 2

Event Grows to Two Days

Oceanside CA— The COASTER Holiday Express is coming to town and the North County Transit District (NCTD) is expecting it to be another popular year with guests. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Tickets for the COASTER Holiday Express sold out within a few days of becoming available in 2016. To accommodate more guests this year, NCTD added two additional train runs on a second day for the special event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9 a.m.

The COASTER Holiday Express departs from the Oceanside Transit Center and takes passengers on an approximately 65-minute non-stop round-trip down the coast and back adventure. During the event, passengers will experience a decorated train complete with carolers and a visit from Santa Claus and his friends.

Dates & Times

Saturday, December 9: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 10: 10 a.m. & 12 p.m.

$10 Per Ticket (Limit 10 Per Person)

For more information, or to purchase tickets, guests can visit GoNCTD.com.