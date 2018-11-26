Benefiting Meals On Wheels San Diego County

Coastal Communities Concert Band: 24th Annual Holiday Concert Benefiting Meals on Wheels San Diego County. Advance tickets are recommended as this popular concert sells out. Sunday, December 2, 2018 2:00 p.m.

The glorious sounds of brass, wind and percussion instruments will herald the holiday season with a special concert to benefit area seniors. The award-winning Coastal Communities Concert Band, performing under the auspices of MiraCosta College, will donate all concert proceeds from their 24th Annual Holiday Concert to Meals on Wheels San Diego County.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band has raised almost $350,000 over the 24 years for Meals on Wheels San Diego County through this annual holiday concert event. This year’s concert will include a variety of festive old favorites and new holiday arrangements.

Carlsbad Community Church at 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad, CA – Tickets: General Admission – $20.00

Seniors (60+) / Children (12 and under) / Students / Military – $15.00

Tickets can be purchased through Meals on Wheels by calling (800) 5-SENIOR, or (760) 736-9900, or online at www.meals-on-wheels.org/events .

About Meals on Wheels San Diego County… The impact that Meals on Wheels has on the seniors they serve goes far beyond the wholesome meals provided. Daily friendly contact provides important socialization for those who may be isolated with little or no connection to the outside world. Lives are often saved in the course of delivering meals when a person does not respond to a knock on the door, has fallen or may have become ill. For over 58 years, Meals on Wheels San Diego County has contributed to the overall well-being of seniors by providing regular nutrition and daily contact with a caring volunteer. Learn more at www.meals-on-wheels.org or call 800.5.SENIOR.

About The Coastal Communities Concert Band… The Coastal Communities Concert Band operates under the auspices of the San Dieguito Adult School. More information about the band, the subject of an Emmy Award-winning documentary film, may be found on the band’s website: www.cccband.com.