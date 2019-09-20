Coastal Cleanup Day is This Saturday Countywide

Nearly 7,000 I Love A Clean San Diego Volunteers to Clean and Beautify San Diego County at the 35th Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 21

Thousands of volunteers will clean and beautify more than 100 cleanup sites countywide during the 35th annual Coastal Cleanup Day, organized by the nonprofit I Love A Clean San Diego. This volunteer event will restore San Diego’s coastal and inland areas, including beaches, parks, canyons, neighborhoods, and other public spaces. Last year, over 6,800 volunteers removed close to 140,000 pounds of trash and debris from the San Diego region during the three-hour event. In addition to picking up litter, volunteers will participate in beautification projects such as planting, mulching, and non-native plant removal.

When: Saturday, September 21, 2019

Saturday, September 21, 2019 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. for kickoff site only

only 9:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. all other sites countywide

Where: 106 cleanup sites throughout San Diego County (full list and a map of regional site locations at CleanupDay.org)

Why: It is estimated that by 2050 the ocean will contain more plastic by weight than fish. Coastal Cleanup Day harnesses the power of people to fight against pollution in our oceans. San Diego County residents are encouraged to volunteer locally at neighborhood creeks, canyons, parks, and beaches across San Diego County to positively impact our oceans, coastlines, and environment as a whole. When litter is left behind, it enters our local watersheds and flows out to the Pacific Ocean, threatening the health of both marine wildlife and people. This event serves as a learning opportunity for residents around the County to see litter’s impact on the region’s environment first-hand.

Who: Nearly 7,000 volunteers will gather at 106 cleanup sites to restore San Diego County’s outdoor spaces.

Visuals: Volunteers of all ages removing trash and weeds from the park, painting, planting, stenciling storm drains in the surrounding area, youth and adults using decorated reusable buckets instead of plastic bags to collect litter as part of the Bling Your Bucket contest.

Elected Officials Attending 35th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day

Chris Ward, San Diego City Councilmember – Location: San Diego Bay – Embarcadero Marina Park North, 400 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Georgette Gómez, San Diego City Councilmember – Location: Southcrest – Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave, San Diego, CA 92113

Serge Dedina, Imperial Beach Mayor – Location: Border Field State Park, 1500 Monument Road, San Diego, CA 92154

Paloma Aguirre, Imperial Beach Councilmember – Location: Border Field State Park, 1500 Monument Road, San Diego, CA 92154

Jill Galvez, Chula Vista Councilmember – Location: Chula Vista – Marina View Park at 900 Marina Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91910

About I Love A Clean San Diego…As San Diego’s most influential advocate for sustainability, I Love A Clean San Diego is an environmental catalyst, awakening passion and inspiring action, empowering everyone to improve the health and beauty of our local environment. For 65 years, we’ve brought the best in all of us together for a lasting, positive impact on our region. We are passion in action. For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit www.cleansd.org or call (619) 291-0103.