Coastal Cleanup Day – Buena Creek Clean Up

The City of Vista is participating in the statewide Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 16, from 9 am to noon, by picking up trash along Buena Creek. The creek runs along Sycamore Avenue and Shadowridge Drive. Participants should meet at the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

Participants must register and each participant has to sign a waiver; anyone under 18 years needs a parent/guardian signature to participate.

Post Date: 08/28/2017 4:57 PM

Registration Information