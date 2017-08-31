Loading...
Coastal Cleanup Day – Buena Creek Clean Up

Volunteers Needed For September 16 Buena Creek Clean Up

Coast Clean upThe City of Vista is participating in the statewide Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 16, from 9 am to noon, by picking up trash along Buena Creek. The creek runs along Sycamore Avenue and Shadowridge Drive. Participants should meet at the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

Participants must register and each participant has to sign a waiver; anyone under 18 years needs a parent/guardian signature to participate.

Registration Information

Registration Information

