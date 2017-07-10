Coast Highway Corridor Study
By Editor / July 10, 2017 /
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL DOCUMENT … Coast Highway Corridor Study
|The City of Oceanside has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the Coast Highway Corridor Study, available for public review from Jul. 13, 2017 to Aug. 28, 2017. The purpose of a DEIR is to provide the public with information about the study and its potential environmental effects. The DEIR also evaluates measures that will offset and/or minimize any significant, adverse effects on the environment. The DEIR analyzes the potential impacts from the proposed Complete Streets improvements including modifications to the Coast Highway corridor and roadway, such as conversions to one lane in each direction, streetscape improvements, intersection roundabouts, pedestrian, parking and bicycle facilities. The proposed modifications to Coast Highway are from North City limits to South City limits. The Incentive District zoning overlay would apply to land uses that generally front Coast Highway from Seagaze Drive to south of Eaton Street. The Incentive District is a proposed optional zoning overlay program that individual developers could choose to apply for new development or redevelopment within the overlay boundary in lieu of existing underlying zoning.
|A Notice of Availability (NOA) is a formal notice, published in the Federal Register that announces the issuance and public availability of a draft or final environmental document. Copies of the DEIR and supporting documents will be available for public review and comment on the City of Oceanside website:
|Copies of the document are available at the following locations: The City of Oceanside Planning Division counter located in the Civic Center at 300 North Coast Highway, the City of Oceanside Main Library located at 330 North Coast Highway, or the City of Oceanside Mission Branch Library located at 3861-B Mission Avenue. Please direct any questions regarding the DEIR to John Amberson, Transportation Planner, at (760) 435-5091. The DEIR public review period is from Jul. 13, 2017 to Aug. 28, 2017.
Comments are to be forwarded to Mr. Amberson at the City of Oceanside Planning Division, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054 or JAmberson@ci.oceanside.ca.us.
