The City of Oceanside has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the Coast Highway Corridor Study, available for public review from Jul. 13, 2017 to Aug. 28, 2017. The purpose of a DEIR is to provide the public with information about the study and its potential environmental effects. The DEIR also evaluates measures that will offset and/or minimize any significant, adverse effects on the environment. The DEIR analyzes the potential impacts from the proposed Complete Streets improvements including modifications to the Coast Highway corridor and roadway, such as conversions to one lane in each direction, streetscape improvements, intersection roundabouts, pedestrian, parking and bicycle facilities. The proposed modifications to Coast Highway are from North City limits to South City limits. The Incentive District zoning overlay would apply to land uses that generally front Coast Highway from Seagaze Drive to south of Eaton Street. The Incentive District is a proposed optional zoning overlay program that individual developers could choose to apply for new development or redevelopment within the overlay boundary in lieu of existing underlying zoning.