Coast Highway Corridor Study Community Open House

Development Incentive Overlay

Interested residents and businesses are invited to attend a community open house to review the Development Incentive Overlay (Overlay) for the Coast Highway Corridor on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Oceanside Public Library Community Meeting Room, 330 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. The City of Oceanside staff and consultant team will present the Overlay plan. The Overlay is a compilation of voluntary zoning standards intended to streamline the project review process and offer zoning concessions in exchange for public benefits. The Overlay will work in concert with the proposed Coast Highway complete street improvements to realize the policy recommendations identified in the adopted 2009 Coast Highway Vision and Strategic Plan. Specifically, the Overlay will carry forward policies to incentivize and guide the redevelopment of underutilized properties and to provide standards that will encourage a more visually appealing and dynamic built environment along the corridor. Continued community input and feedback is critical to the success of this project and interested members of the Oceanside community are encouraged to attend.

The open house meeting will be to present an overview of the proposed Overlay and its components, including: the streamlined development review process; zoning concessions for public benefits, urban and architectural standards, land use standards, and parking standards.

In 2013, the City of Oceanside initiated a project to further study the street enhancements and changes proposed for Coast Highway as part of the Coast Highway Vision and Strategic Plan. This project, called the Coast Highway Corridor Study, has assessed existing and future transportation conditions along the corridor and on surrounding streets in order to identify the preferred approach to implementing the recommendations contained in the 2009 Coast Highway Vision and Strategic Plan. The corridor study identified and evaluated ways to transform Coast Highway from an automobile-oriented roadway to a “complete street” that serves all modes of transportation from automobiles and pedestrians, to bicyclists and transit. The Coast Highway Corridor Study includes the Coast Highway corridor between Harbor Drive in the north and Buena Vista Lagoon in the south.

For more information about the project, visit the project webpage at http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/coast_highway_corridor_study/default.asp. A project video providing an overview of the study is also available for viewing on the project webpage.