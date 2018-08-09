Coach Joe Meyer Readies For Second Year At RBV

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Rancho Buena Vista High School-Vista, CA-August,18….After 2 years as football coach Joe Meyer ,the son of the legendary former coach at Oceanside and El Camino Herb Meyer knows what it takes to build the Longhorn football program up to standards.

In his first year at Rancho Buena Vista in 2016 the Longhorns finished with a 3-8 record going to the CIF Divisional Sectional Playoffs where they fell to the Tigers of Morse High School 36-22. In his second year the Longhorns showed improvement as they finished with a 6-6 record as they defeated the Sultans of Santana by a 62-43 score in the first round of the CIF Section Playoffs at RBV and fell short of their goal in the quarter finals to the Eagles of San Pasqual by a 27-25 score.

Here is a preview of what Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns have for 2018 season.

“At running back Dorian Richardson RB led North County in rushing on the field, the players will be looking to key in on him and everyone thinks that we are going to run Dorian all the time.He is the anchor for us on offense and will lead our squad to the CIF’s this season.” said Head Coach Joe Meyer.

“Other running backs returning from last year is Casey Campbell who played on the JV squad last year, he will help us backing up Dorian this year but he needs the experience on the field as utility player along with Dmitri Wren as we line up in a 1 back formation.” said Coach Meyer.

At tight end slot we have Dan Rogozinski, who also does our kicking field goals, PAT’s and kickoffs is returning along with Adam Gadkis who needs to get on the field to get experience at that position.” “Isaac Jiminez another returning receiver who will be contributing for our squad along with Skylar Fritchle and Ryan Rhodes, who was our slot back and contributed for us last year.” said Coach Meyer

“On the offensive line we have 5 returners from last season 3 of them started for us last year. We have to make some lineup changes on the line but we tend to be pretty good up front and if we keep everyone healthy we are going to improve a lot.” said Coach Meyer.

On defensive we’re are going to be improved from our squad last season but we have outstanding defensive coaches with Coach Castro and Coach Pao Pao as they are putting together good plays for our squad up front and in the secondary.” said Coach Meyer

“At the quarterback slot we have Scott Meyer (son) who played off and on for our squad last year behind Matt Llenares. “He didn’t get a lot of playing time for us last year but we have to give him an opportunity to increase his production in the scrimmages and in our first few games but we have to make sure that he doesn’t hurt us by being injured.” said Coach Meyer

“We finished our season at 6-6 we took a look at our squad and have a good chance of going further than where we were in the CIF’s. We had a couple of games that we made mistakes and looking back the Imperial game where we lost 24-14 early in the season along with the quarter final defeat to San Pasqual 27-25.” “Those were the key games that we didn’t look good but we could have won those games, either way we came back vs the Eagles which was close.”

“We open the season at home versus Westview this season, when we played them at home and fell by a 28-0 score.”I didn’t think it wasn’t a good offensive and defensive battle for us. It is one of those games that we have to put behind us so we can regroup and come back and we did. Along with playing Westview we have Irvine again and we defeated them 40-37 last year in a shootout at home, then we have the rival Panthers of Vista at their place this game the stands will be packed. We defeated the Panthers last year 23-22 so they will be ready for us.” said Coach Meyer.