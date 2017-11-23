– Clubsgiving!

(Carlsbad, CA – November 2018) Nearly 300 children were treated to a Thanksgiving holiday feast thanks to the generosity of a cadre of caring volunteers who gave everything from turkeys to mashed potatoes to the gift of their time in serving the youngsters.

In addition to the opportunity to eat a delicious meal and have quality conversations with friends, each member was encouraged to let the artist within come out by decorating their own signature Thanksgiving placemat.

The hallmark of the event was a 6-foot tall paper mache “Thanksfulness Tree,” which was created by staff and members. Each and every Club member wrote what they were thankful for on a leaf, and hung it on the tree.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has played an integral role in the Carlsbad community since 1952, providing programs and services to thousands of young people. Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad invites you to tour their Clubhouses, and see how lives are changed on a daily basis. The organization is 100% funded by local donors. For more information, call (760) 729-0207, email info@bgccarlsbad.org, or visit www.bgccarlsbad.org.