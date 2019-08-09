Club To Hold Third Annual Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser

Vista, CA– Go “all in” for the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s 3rd annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament!. This exciting event will be held on Saturday, September, 2019 at the Club. Dinner will be served from 5:00-6:00 followed by tournament play beginning at 6PM.

“This is really a great time for a great cause” said Juan Ramirez, Club Alumni, Board Member and Premier Sponsor, “I speak from experience when I say the Club provides amazing opportunities for Vista’s kids. Please join us for a fun evening to benefit some wonderful kids!”

The poker tournament buy-in is $125 with an early registration price of only $100 until September 5. Tournament tickets include food and drink. Seats are first-come, first-serve and prizes will be awarded to all players at the final table. Fans are welcome to join us for dinner only at a cost of $35, and discounted tickets are available for Young Professionals ages 21-30 at $75, and Active Military Members for only $50. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are available at www.bgcvista.org or by clicking here.

All proceeds from the Poker Tournament will benefit programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Vista focusing on Academic Enrichment, Character Development and Healthy Lifestyles. Participation in the tournament helps us to “fill the gap” to fully fund these programs. Members pay just $50 a year to join, but the actual cost is $702 per child.

Event sponsors include Green Mechanical Contractors, Killion Industries, The Williams Chaffin Family, EDCO, Baker Distributing Company, Peppertree Frosty and Baker Electric. Event sponsorships are available starting at just $250 including play for one. For more information contact Ellen Clark at ellen@bgcvista.com, or 760-724-6606 ext. 12.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista … Our mission is to empower every Club member, through safe and impactful experiences to graduate high school with a plan for college and career, contribute to their community and live a healthy life. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 1,200 Club Members ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org