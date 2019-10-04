Club Raises $21,000 For Local Youth

The Kids are the true Tournament Winners!

Vista, CA– The Boys & Girls Club of Vista hosted their third annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Players went “All in for Kids” to help the Boys & Girls Club of Vista provide exciting, educational and life-changing programs for youth focused on Academic Achievement, Character Development and Healthy Lifestyles.

“This event is a fantastic time for a great cause! We are grateful to all of our sponsors, as well as the food, beverage and prize donors who helped make the tournament a success.” said Charity Bracy, Tournament Co-Chair. “Our sponsors, along with the generous participants, provided over $21,000 for the Club’s programming. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is an integral part of the community and offers some incredible enrichment opportunities for youth.”

Event Sponsors included Green Mechanical Contractors, Killion Industries, Modern Builders Supply, LuLaRoe with Sarah Holt, The Williams Chaffin Family, Rancho Tree Service & Maintenance, Synovation Medical Goup and Cosmic Solar. Table Sponsors included EDCO Waste & Recycling, Baker Electric Home Energy, Pepper Tree Frosty, Baker Distributing Co. and La Fuente Post Acute.

With play going on well into the night, Matthew Hansen took first place with Lee Lawson in 2nd and Joe Green 3rd. Sal Ramirez and Jeff Collins tied for 4th, John Frolander 6th, Steve Flynn 7th, Dan Ambriz 8th and Kris Forsyth 9th.

The money raised by this event helps the Club to “fill the gap” to fully fund these programs. Members pay just $50 a year to join, but the actual cost is $702 per child. The Club is committed to providing a safe environment where kids can have fun, learn, and develop life skills which will help them achieve a great future.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista …Our mission is to empower every Club member, through safe and impactful experiences to graduate high school with a plan for college and career, contribute to their community and live a healthy life. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves 2,750 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org