Cleat Drive to Help Kids and Teens in Local Community

Vista Innovation & Design Academy and Legacy Laces Partner to Help Kids in Need Play Team Sports

(VISTA, CA) – The Vista Innovation & Design Academy (VIDA) and Legacy Laces announced they have teamed up for a cleat drive. The cleat drive will help local underserved kids and teens in the community obtain the gear they need to participate in team sports.

The Legacy Laces Cleat Drive will be a part of VIDA’s Design Expo on May 16, which takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. on the VIDA campus located at 740 Olive Avenue in Vista. The VIDA Design Expo is a yearly tradition that serves to provide a public audience for student learning and experiences. It is also about community building and connection to strengthen the bond between school and home.

“This is a great opportunity to break down the barriers of participation that hold many young people back from fully engaging with their childhood,” said Eric Chagala, principal of VIDA. “The VIDA Design Expo is a perfect place to include Legacy Laces because of the community event and feel of what we are doing. Empathy is central to our design process, and this cleat drive fosters student understanding of the needs of others and the action to actually do something.”

All parents and students attending the Design Expo, as well as members of the local community, are encouraged to donate new and/or gently used (e.g. no rips, holes, tears or excessive wear) cleats at the Design Expo. Turf and futsal shoes are also welcome. Donors are invited to visit the Legacy Laces website at www.LegacyLaces.org to download a notecard to share a short note with the recipient of their shoes.

“We are honored and excited to be teammates with VIDA for this cleat drive to help kids in need in our local community,” said Jeanette Wood, executive director of Legacy Laces. “We hope the community will come out strong to support the students at their expo as well as bring a pair of cleats to donate.”

ABOUT VISTA INNOVATION & DESIGN ACADEMY…The theme of VIDA is to nourish the creative thinking skills of students and approach learning through the highly renowned Design Thinking process that will empower students to take what they have learned and apply those skills to create non-traditional solutions to yesterday’s, today’s, and tomorrow’s problems. We provide this design approach for innovation through: STEM, Humanities, Creative Arts, Wellness, Electives. To learn more about VIDA, please visit www.vida.vistausd.org

ABOUT LEGACY LACES

Legacy Laces was founded to ensure there would be a way to bring excess, outgrown and/or unused gear to underprivileged kids so they would have the opportunity to play team sports and benefit from all that athletics has to offer. For more information, please visit www.LegacyLaces.org.