Clayton Richard Charity Wine Release Benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA – San Diego Padres pitcher Clayton Richard and his wife Ashley are pleased to announce their 2018 Uncork for a Cause charity program with a special event to raise awareness and funding for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

Clayton, his teammates* and special guests will gather June 3rd from 7-10 pm at The Omni San Diego Hotel, adjacent to Petco Park. Join us for the release party of Clayton’s very own 2015 Sonoma Reserve Red Wine, available only during his event. Admission includes food, beer and wine plus a complimentary, limited-edition bottle of Clayton’s red wine, of which only one barrel was produced.

Guests will enjoy an enticing culinary menu specially designed by The Omni San Diego Hotel, plus an upscale wine tasting with Christopher Creek Winery and their award-winning Russian River Valley portfolio.

The evening also features live and silent auctions lots including game used Padres gear, local and national sports items, wine lots from some of California’s elite producers, and travel opportunities to Napa, Sonoma and Italy.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5- to 18-years old with its academic achievement, character development and physical fitness programs at 20 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego’s future leaders – today’s youth. For a site serving your community, or to make a donation, please visitwww.sdyouth.org.

Uncork for a Cause designs and hosts charity wine events with your favorite pro athletes. We pair athletes and charities in communities across the country, providing a unique opportunity for fans to meet and mingle with athletes from various sports, all while raising awareness and funds for numerous charitable organizations.