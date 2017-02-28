Classics 4 Kids Benefit Concert to Feature Time for Three

ON SALE NOW! Genre-Busting Trio Headlines Classics 4 Kids Benefit Concert

Wildly Popular TIME FOR THREE to Perform

Balboa Theatre, April 9 Classics 4 Kids, a music education nonprofit based in San Diego, is proud to Time for Three present “Time for Three – Classics 4 Kids Benefit Concert” on Sunday, April 9 at the historic Balboa Theatre. This engaging, energetic, and entertaining concert, presented in partnership with San Diego Theatres, features Time for Three, a group that defies any traditional genre classification. The trio mixes genres of music from 90s hip-hop, grunge, and bluegrass with pop and classic standards for a high-energy show. Tf3’s engaging mix of virtuosity and showmanship bring a wide variety of music to the stage from Bach to Brahms and beyond, playing originals and their own arrangements, from bluegrass and folk tunes to ingenious mash-ups of hits by the Beatles, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and more. The late Paul Newman summed up Time for Three’s cross-generational appeal, “To hear these three young guys is to be thankful that music was invented… If I had been able to create a sound like these kids a few years back, I might have thought twice about going into acting!” Classics 4 Kids Professional Orchestra Widely popular, and appealing to all ages, Time for Three joins Classics 4 Kids’ professional orchestra, The Classics Philharmonic, and Conductor Dana Zimbric in this special benefit concert to support music education in San Diego County. For more than 20 years, Classics 4 Kids has provided inventive, educational and entertaining programs for young audiences. According to Executive Director Kiran Shelat, who now helms the organization (founder Marion Sciré retired in 2014), this benefit is a way to increase visibility and raise funds for vital educational programs in orchestral music. “Each year, we connect over 20,000 students and teachers with the transformative power of music through our exceptional programs and creative concerts. We are excited to continue our work throughout the county and providing students an opportunity to be inspired by music.” Classics 4 Kids is a 501c3 nonprofit educational performing arts organization dedicated to improving academic performance through educating and inspiring children in orchestral music. In its twenty-third year, Classics 4 Kids provides custom, kid-friendly in-school classical music education programs and offsite professional symphony concert experiences as a catalyst for academic advancement, creativity, joy and personal growth. They also serve the children, families, and medical staff of Rady Children’s Hospital, providing interactive music performances and hands-on activities. Classics 4 Kids programs are open to all students, teachers, and families regardless of socio-economic status although low-income and disadvantaged youth are given priority. “Thank you so much for giving my students the opportunity to attend the concerts this year. They really enjoyed the music and learning about instruments and composers. Without you, most of my students would never have the opportunity to experience a concert.” -Participating Teacher, Carver Elementary “This is one of the most magical things I have ever seen or hear, honest! I couldn’t stop tapping my foot to the rhythm…I hope that we can turn that once in a lifetime chance to maybe twice. To hear jazz again would be fantastic!” -Participating Student Watch a glimpse of Classics 4 Kids’ powerful work in music education here: Kiran Shelat, Executive Director – has served in numerous leadership roles with her a deep understanding of nonprofit management, philanthropy and organizational growth. Kiran brings over 9 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, event planning and community relationship building. A finalist for the 2016 Women Who Mean Business Awards from the San Diego Business Journal, Member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and Certified in Nonprofit Management from University of the Pacific, Kiran holds a Bachelor of Arts in Integrative Studies at Northern Kentucky University. has served in numerous leadership roles with her a deep understanding of nonprofit management, philanthropy and organizational growth. Kiran brings over 9 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, event planning and community relationship building. Dana Zimbric, Artistic Director/ Conductor – noted for her fresh and creative programming, Dana connects with her audiences through her musical authority and exceptional on-stage presence. A champion for music education, she has been the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Classics Philharmonic Orchestra since 2003. Dana is a regionally recognized expert in music education and was a 2015 finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business Awards. Dana has conducted orchestras in New York, Chicago, throughout the Midwest, and Puerto Rico. Date: Sunday, April 9, 2017 Time: 1:30-2:30pm VIP Reception 3:00pm Concert (approximately 90 minutes) Location: Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101 TICKETS Tickets can be purchased online at: Ticket Price: $18-$100 VIP Ticket: $100 including VIP reception and premium seating

(Hosted wine/beer and appetizers Your chance to take home exclusive San Diego wines.) Discounts available for children 10 & under Children 1 year and under: Free ABOUT Classics 4 Kids Classics 4 Kids provides critical music education, through culturally diverse professional orchestra concerts and in-school workshops to further academic advancement, personal growth and creativity. Classics 4 Kids programs are open to all students, teachers and families regardless of socio-economic status although we prioritize outreach to low-income and disadvantaged youth. Classics 4 Kids is a 501c3 nonprofit educational performing arts organization dedicated to improving academic performance through educating and inspiring children to appreciate orchestral music. In it’s 23rd year, Classics 4 Kids provides custom, kid-friendly in-school classical music education programs and offsite professional symphony concert experiences as a catalyst for academic advancement, creativity, joy and personal growth. Unlike most orchestras who present youth concerts, Classics 4 Kids devotes all of its energies to educating children, families and teachers about classical music through professional orchestra concerts and programs. Classics 4 Kids’ comfortable and inviting educational concerts are developed to inspire creativity in San Diego’s children and focus on musical values and to propel children’s deep interest in the music of great classical composers. Visit Classics 4 Kids ABOUT Time for Three Time for Three – violinist Nicolas (Nick) Kendall, violinist Charles Yang, and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer – is a group that defies any traditional genre classification, happily and infectiously. With an uncommon mix of virtuosity and showmanship, the American trio performs music from Bach to Brahms and beyond, as well as playing originals and their own arrangements of everything from bluegrass and folk tunes to ingenious mash-ups of hits by the Beatles, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and more. Visit Time for Three Media Contacts: Toni Robin, TR PR, (858) 483-3918, tr@trprsandiego.com Kiran Shelat, Classics 4 Kids Executive Director, (619) 231-2311 x101, kshelat@classics4kids.org High resolution photos available upon request About San Diego Theatres San Diego Theatres is a not-for-profit arts organization that successfully operates the Civic and Balboa Theatres in downtown San Diego, serving over 450,000 patrons annually through arts and entertainment presentations. Its mission is to enrich all the people of its region through exceptional performing arts and education experiences, to foster collaboration in the arts community, and to be a catalyst for economic development in downtown San Diego. Through San Diego Theatres and its arts and community partners, the people of this region are enriched, empowered, and entertained. Spirit, charisma, and vitality of all are nurtured and strengthened.