Classical Academies Brings $70,000,000 to North San Diego County Economy

Escondido, CA. – The Classical Academies brings an annual $70,000,000 of economic impact to North San Diego County. The findings were reported in a December 2016 economic impact study researched and written by a team of California State University San Marcos students in the College of Business Administration’s Senior Experience program.

The senior experience team of five students used a modified version of the Ryan Short-Cut Method and a conservative multiplier of 1.7 to determine that the Classical Academies have a direct economic impact of $41,097,874 and an indirect impact of $28,786,511. Combined they account for a total tangible economic impact of $69,866,385 in North County.

The presence of the Classical Academies in the region generates additional economic activity through the visitation of friends and relatives to San Diego County. In the previous 12 months, families and employees had more than 2,150 visitors, spending an estimate of $2,265,025 in the local economy. The study also found that Classical Academies generates an estimated 2,877 additional full-time positions in the region and estimated the value of pro bono activities for high school students and employees at $517,556.

Cameron Curry, Executive Director of The Classical Academies, remarked, “Our impact on the community since 1999 has been substantial for the students and families we serve. Having the analysis and this report published is validation of all of the hard work our team has accomplished over the past 18 years. The Classical Academies has directly contributed to the vibrancy of the region for the betterment of all residents, businesses, and organizations throughout North San Diego County.”

About The Classical Academies … Founded in 1999, the Classical Academies is a group of award-winning, tuition-free public charter schools serving students in grades Tk-12 in North San Diego County. With 7 campuses, 4,300+ students, and over 500 employees the schools provide flexible educational options with the goal of preparing every student to think, communicate, and achieve.

About The Senior Experience Program … The Senior Experience Program matches teams of university senior business students from California State University San Marcos with projects submitted by local businesses and organizations. Students gain by working as consultants on rigorous, real-world projects that require teamwork and application of classroom knowledge. Businesses gain by receiving concentrated attention from bright, energetic teams that provide a fresh, independent look at their projects. Each student team works under the supervision of a faculty member.