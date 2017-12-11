Classic Chariots Winter Festival

Rhea Mursalin ….Instead of displaying rows of cars, vendors displayed their business products in the parking lot of Classic Chariots, the popular used car dealership located at 1611 W. Vista Way, as the dealership held their ninth (9th) annual Winter Festival last Saturday. The festival welcomed any and every one, and there was absolutely no charge to attend this family – friendly event. The fun commenced at around 11:00 that morning and was quickly packed with many individuals of all ages. Upon arrival, attendees were asked to check in so that they could be given a raffle ticket, making them eligible to win one of many prizes. Prizes included: Christmas Trees, Christmas cookies, chocolate, toys, Lowstar G.P.S. systems (each worth six hundred dollars), and much more.

Even those who didn’t win a prize in the raffle still had the opportunity to buy similar, if not the same, products from the vendors surrounding them, as all the prizes came from them. There were booths of a wide variety including a booth for free phone programs, Cosmic Solar, Alta Vista Gardens, USA Latino, Farmers’ Insurance, AdvoCare, Costco, Santa Fe Dental Group, Phenix Truck Bodies, Adelyn Bags, Lowstar G.P.S, and Soroptimist. Each stand offered something different, for example, Santa Fe Dental Group advertised a wheel that could be spun to win prizes associated with the company. In addition, hot dogs, snacks, and drinks were provided at no cost to the public, and there was also a photo booth set up to help families capture the moment. Children were also invited to jump for joy on the huge bouncy castles present and the face painting booth at this event. Overall, the festival was a huge success for the ninth year in a row and everyone appeared to have had a splendid time.

For more information regarding Classic Chariots Events visit:

1611 West Vista Way – Vista, CA 92083

Sales: (760) 414-1600 • Service: (760) 414-9626

9:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday -Saturday • 10 -6 on Sunday

https://www.classicchariots.net/upcoming-events-at-classic-chariots

Visit Classic Chariots for your next used car!

https://www.classicchariots.net/