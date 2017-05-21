Classic Chariots Upcoming Events

Loading...
May 21, 2017

Please Mark Your Calendars! Here are three upcoming events we are involved with!

Monday, May 22nd
Classic Chariots is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor at the Amigos De Vista Lions 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament Held at Shadowridge Gold Club in Vista

Sunday, May 28th
Classic Chariots is this years “Title Run” Sponsor
For The Vista Strawberry Festival Run
The Emperor himself will be at all 3 starting lines throughout the day wishing goodwill and good times for all who attend! Please stop by our booth at the Strawberry Festival and spin our “Wheel” to win prizes!

Tuesday June 6th
Classic Chariots will be celebrating its “Grand Re-Opening” Along with Vista’s Chamber of Commerce 94th birthday!!  There will be a No Host Cash Bar, Hors d’Oeuvres , and Cake! Come check out our newly remodeled building and have some cake!

Classic Chariots located at 1611 West Vista Way, CA Call for more information (760) 414-1600

Website: classicchariots.net

