Classic Chariots Title Sponsor For Strawberry Festival

Classic Chariots

 

 

 

 

 

Vista Strawberry Run

Support Your Favorite School or Charity!

All racers can direct $3.00 of their registration fee to a school or charity of their choice.

So get fit, have fun, support your local schools!  Register Online

 

 

Something for Everyone!

This year we are proud to announce that Classic Chariots will be our Title Sponsor for the 2017 Strawberry Festival Run and that Tri-City Medical Center will be our Title Sponsor of the overall Strawberry Festival! Vista Strawberry RunOur run has something for everyone:· Chip timing for 10K & 5K

  • · Custom Medals to all finishers
    · Performance T-Shirts
  • · Fresh Fruit Finish Line featuring strawberries, and more.
  • · Awards to the top finisher in each age division
    · Costume Awards for Best ‘Berries!
  • · FREE BEER to each participant 21 & over (ID required)

Register Online!

Free Craft Beer to Finishers! 

Strawberry Run

Do you enjoy craft beer….in the morning?!? All finishers 21 and over will receive a free craft beer from one of Vista’s micro-breweries. Come choose from Aztec, Prohibition, Booze Brothers, and many others!

Cash Prizes to our Winners! 

We will be giving cash prizes to our TOP THREE MALE and FEMALE finishers in the both the 10k and the 5k.

First Place – $500  – Second Place – $250 – Third Place – $100   So get going!

 

Get Your Berry Selfie! 

Tri-City Medical Center Sponsors Strawberry Festival – Best Expo Ever!

Vista Strawberry Festival

Only the Sweetest Race in San Diego has
All of This:
After the race, there will be fun for all at the Strawberry Festival Street Fair on Sunday May 28th.  From 8:00 am to 6:00 pm there will be carnival rides, 350 booths, a food court, a beer garden, live entertainment and much more.  We will also have several fun contests:
Strawberry Pie Eating Contest
Ms. Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Costume Contest
Strawberry Idol
and more…..

 

Join the Costume Contest! – Fun Prizes to the BEST of the BEST!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vista Chamber of Commerce, 127 Washington St., Vista, CA 92084

