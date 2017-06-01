Loading...
Classic Chariots To Hold Grand Re-Opening Celebration

Classic Chariots Grand Re-Opening Celebration will  take place on Tuesday, June 6th  from 5-8 pm. Join in the re-opening and  come celebrate the Vista Chamber of Commerce  94th Birthday!  There will be a no-host cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and cake! Come and check out our newly remodeled building.

About Classic Chariots …. A family owned used car dealership near Oceanside with well-trained, well-qualified staff to make sure you have the best experience possible.  We have affordable prices, low payments and easy financing. Located in Vista 1611 West Vista Way, CA 92083. Sales: 760-414-1600   Service: 760-414-9626

https://www.classicchariots.net/

