Classic Chariots To Hold Grand Re-Opening Celebration

Classic Chariots Grand Re-Opening Celebration will take place on Tuesday, June 6th from 5-8 pm. Join in the re-opening and come celebrate the Vista Chamber of Commerce 94th Birthday! There will be a no-host cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and cake! Come and check out our newly remodeled building.

About Classic Chariots …. A family owned used car dealership near Oceanside with well-trained, well-qualified staff to make sure you have the best experience possible. We have affordable prices, low payments and easy financing. Located in Vista 1611 West Vista Way, CA 92083. Sales: 760-414-1600 Service: 760-414-9626

https://www.classicchariots.net/