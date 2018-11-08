Classic Chariots 10th Annual Christmas Festival on Saturday December 9, 2018 from 11 AM to 2 PM. For booth reservations call Susie 760.295-6237.
- classicchariots.net
- (760) 414-1600
- 1611 W Vista Way, Vista, CA 9208
