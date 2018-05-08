Loading...
Classic Albums Live – Moonlight Amphitheatre

May 8, 2018

Classic Albums Live comes to the Moonlight Amphitheatre for a weekend of concerts in May. Classic Albums Live takes classic rock albums, recreates them, and performs them note-for-note, cut-by-cut live on stage. This concert is the perfect destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest rock hits performed live.

  May 8, 2018
  May 8, 2018
  Local

