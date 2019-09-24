Civitan Clubs Install New Presidents

L-R: Jose Cuevos -Pres, Jane Fischer- Sec/Treas., Kim Morris- Past Pres, Suzie Rihem- Pres/Elec, Ron Leaf- California Governor

Vista, CA — Special Needs Civitan Clubs Los Amigos And Special Friends of North County held their 2019-2020 club officer installation on September 21 2019. Ron Leaf, Governor of Civitan California District presided over the installation.

L-R: Ryan Rivitz – Sec/Treas. Mark Gailey – Pres. Ron Leaf -Gov. Billy Lockett -Pres/Elec

Mark Gailey of Los Amigos Civitan Club and Jose Cuevos of Special Friends of North County Civitan Club assumed the leadership of their clubs.

Civitan’s motto for 2019 “Champions of Service” these clubs accepted the challenge to help their community where ever they can.

Jane Fischer Special Friends of North County Civitan Club

Civitan International recognized Jane Fischer of Special Friends of North County Civitan Club for her 33 years of service with plaque and a pin.

Civitan is a civic organization that focuses on those with special needs and supports a research center at the University of Alabama that focuses on neurological disorders to improve the quality of life of those afflicted. Members of Civitan share a Servant’s Heart and a desire to create positive change for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.



Members of Civitan share a Servant’s Heart and a desire to create positive change for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. For more information contact Past District Governor Amy Fogo @ 760-522-7210 .

https://civitan.org/