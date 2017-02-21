Civil War Re-enactment – March 4th & 5th, 2017 – Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

AGSEM where Ingenuity, Industry & Arts come ALIVE!

The Annual Civil War Reenactment will take place over two days on March 4th & 5th, 2017, at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in Vista. Civil War reenactment groups from all over California will come together to recreate authentic battle scenes, bringing the sights and sounds of war to life.

Beside the battle reenactments, attendees can expect to see real live cannon fire, period costumes, historical figures, Presidential press conference, soldiers in their camps, infantry and cavalry demonstrations, artillery demonstration, assembly and weapons inspection, and more during the two-day festival.

Battles will be held twice daily at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Civil War living history tours will be held throughout the weekend and include demonstrations as well as displays. The museum will also have self-guided walking tours of their collections of antique equipment and offer visitors a selection of food and refreshment.

Admission: $12.00 – 12+/Adults – $10.00 – Seniors 65+ – 6-12 & Active Duty Military – $7.00 & Under 6 – Free

2017 ADMISSION SPECIAL! – Family Four Pack ~ Two Adults/Two Children $25.00

Parking: $5.00 per car

Exhibits & Activities Include:

Authentic Battles Daily at 12pm & 3pm • Artillery Demonstration • Self-Guided Tours of the Camps

Sutlers selling Civil War Souvenirs • Weaving & Spinning Demonstration • Blacksmithing Demonstrations

N’ Scale Model Railroad • Museum Gift Shop • Food Booths

Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum • 2040 N Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92083 • http://agsem.com/ • 760-941-1791