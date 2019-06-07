City’s Independence Day Celebration Announced

CITY OF VISTA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION INCLUDES MILITARY SALUTE, ENTERTAINMENT, AND FIREWORKS



Vista, CA – For more than 47 years, the City of Vista’s Independence Day celebration has been one of the city’s most anticipated annual special events. This year’s edition will include military honors, a concert by Sensation Showband, and fireworks. The City’s celebration will be presented at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The city has selected to honor Corporal Morgan D. Doyle, United States Marine Corps, and Lance Corporal Matthew S. Finona United States Marine Corps. Joining the City in presenting Vista’s Independence Day Celebration are lead sponsors Fresh Creative Foods, Dick Miller, Inc., Dr. Bronner’s, and Tri-City Medical Center.



The Independence Day Celebration schedule at the Moonlight Amphitheatre includes the military salute at 7:15 p.m., Sensation Showband performing at 7:35 p.m., and the fireworks display at 9 p.m. The Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m. Admission to the Amphitheatre is $5 per person. Admission for children five and under, active and retired military members and their family are free. Parking in the park is $15 per car and $30 per recreational vehicle.



General Information:

7:00 a.m.: Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive

5:00 p.m.: Moonlight Amphitheatre opens

7:15 p.m.: Military and Sponsor Recognition Ceremony on-stage at the Amphitheatre

7:35 p.m.: Sensation Showband

9:00 p.m.: Fireworks

Sensation Showband resumes playing following fireworks until 10:00 p.m.

· Call 760.643.5262 or visit cityofvista.com for more information.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages may be brought into the park. Alcohol cannot be brought into the Moonlight Amphitheatre but is for sale at the theatre’s Luna Café.

The City of Vista recognizes and appreciates its other sponsors of this year’s event, including Watkins Wellness, Atomic Investments, Inc., and EDCO Waste and Recycling.

The City reminds park visitors to keep household pets at home and secured during the event.

ABOUT THE MILITARY HONOREES:

Corporal Morgan D. Doyle –United States Marine Corps Corporal Doyle was born on 28 January 1997 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She enlisted in the Marine Corps on 15 June 2015 from Riverton, Wyoming. She then attended recruit training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina. Upon completion, she completed Marine Combat Training (MCT) at Camp Geiger, North Carolina. Following MCT, she reported to “A” school in Pensacola, Florida where she was selected for the billet of class leader. Private First Class Doyle graduated at the top of her class and was afforded the opportunity to choose her platform of aircraft. Upon choosing H-1 Helicopters she continued on to “C” school at Camp Pendleton, California.

On 7 June 2016 Corporal Doyle checked into Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 Airframe Mechanics Division where she received on the job training on Aircraft Composite Repairs, Structural repairs, metal working, as well as maintenance and troubleshooting for Hydraulics and Flight controls.

On 11 July 2017 Corporal Doyle checked into Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 where she deployed with the unit to Okinawa, Japan on the unit deployment program. Upon returning to Camp Pendleton she became a Collateral Duty Inspector (CDI).

Corporal Doyle is currently still with HMLA-369 and is fulfilling the duties of a leader, mentor, teacher, and CDI for the Airframes community.

Her personal awards are a Meritorious Mast for Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter, 2 Certificates of Commendation, 9 Letters of Appreciation and 2 Certificates of Appreciation.





Lance Corporal Matthew S. Finona -United States Marine Corps

Lance Corporal Matthew S. Finona was born on 20 October, 1997 in Anaheim, California. He enlisted into the Marine Corps on 28 August, 2017 and attended Recruit Training MCRD, San Diego, CA. Upon completion of Recruit Training, Private First Class Finona received training at SOI West, Marine Combat Training Battalion, Golf Company. Following MCT, he was assigned to “A” school in Pensacola, Florida, where he received basic training as an organization level Ordnance Technician. While at “A” school Private First Class Finona was selected into the billet of Class Leader by his mentor and then selected for the billet of Platoon Sergeant by the Ordnance Master Sergeant. Upon graduation PFC Finona received a Meritorious Mast from the Ordnance Master Sergeant for his leadership and dedication to the school and to helping his fellow Marines. Choosing the AH-1Z and UH-1Y platform, PFC Finona reported to “C” school at Camp Pendleton, California. On 1 July, 2018, PFC Finona was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal. Upon graduation Lance Corporal Finona obtained his MOS as a 6531 becoming an AH-1Z and UH-1Y Ordnance Technician.

On 6 August, 2018, Lance Corporal Finona reported to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton. While at HMLA-369 he received OJT on CALA (Conventional Arming and Loading Area) Operations, aircraft and weapons maintenance, and troubleshooting for Ordnance Systems on the aircraft.

Lance Corporal Finona currently works in the Ordnance Shop at HMLA-369 as an Ordnance Technician.

His personal Awards include a Letter of Appreciation, three Meritorious Masts, and a Certificate of Commendation.



ABOUT SENSATION SHOWBAND … Sensation Showband is intensely focused on providing the finest in live entertainment. The bands hails from San Diego and is comprised of an 11-piece ensemble featuring vocalists, 5-piece horn section, keyboards, guitar, bass, and drums. The musicians are some of the most talented on the West Coast boasting multiple national recording and performing credits.