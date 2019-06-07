City Wide Donates $12,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities® of San Diego

SAN DIEGO– City Wide Maintenance of San Diego, the region’s leading commercial facility management company, recently presented a $12,000 check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. The money was raised at City Wide’s annual franchise convention in February.

Through the years with Ronald McDonald, City Wide’s services and time have a cash value of more than $80,000.

“We implemented a cleaning program where we have been providing cleaning services for nine years at no charge”, said Linda Kafka, co-owner of City Wide. “In addition, our employees have provided meal services throughout the years to the families of the children that are receiving care. I cannot tell you the personal reward we all get by giving of our time to help out this incredible program!”

Following the check presentation, 16 team members from the City Wide San Diego team spent the afternoon preparing lunch and serving it to the families staying at Ronald McDonald House.

“City Wide’s support is instrumental in helping us provide a clean and comfortable sanctuary for families going through unimaginable medical challenges, and we are so grateful for their partnership,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “With 55 overnight guest suites and additional services available to the more than 14,000 family members each year, San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House relies on the community – and companies like City Wide – to help to ensure families can feel at home, while they care for their hospitalized child.”

Ronald McDonald House of San Diego is a community-supported House that provides a range of services to families who have critically-ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals. The services provided include lodging, meals and emotional support. Any donations Ronald McDonald House receives help strengthen families and bolster their psychological well-being during difficult times by keeping families together regardless of their situation or ability to pay.

“An important philosophy here at City Wide and one that we work to instill within each City Wide business is taking the time to give back to the local community they serve,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO & president of City Wide. “The team in San Diego lives out this philosophy through the time they spend with Ronald McDonald House. We were honored to be able to donate the money raised by our franchisees, their employees, sponsors and home office employees to an organization that provides such a welcoming space to these families who are going through difficult times.”

Widely respected for its “single-source solution” process, City Wide partners with facility managers and commercial property managers providing 20-plus interior and exterior commercial services. From janitorial cleaning to window washing, the company simplifies maintenance matters by easing the time, stress and resources required to oversee an entire facility.

About City Wide …Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and 55-plus U.S. regions. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide provides dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance matters that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. For more information about City Wide’s services, please visit www.gocitywide.com, or for franchising opportunities, www.citywidefranchise.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego …Founded in 1980, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego provides a “home-away-from-home,” which keeps families close to one another and the care they need when their child is being treated for serious, often life-threatening conditions at local hospitals. San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House was specifically designed to provide the necessities of home – including 55 guest suites, family kitchen and a children’s play area – to help strengthen families and bolster their psychological well-being during difficult times regardless of their situation or ability to pay. The Ronald McDonald House creates an emotional and physical sanctuary for nearly 14,000 family members each year. To learn more, visit rmhcsd.org.