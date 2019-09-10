City Website Gets A New Design

The City of Vista is debuting a new user-friendly website on September 9. The updated version provides a clean, modern design allowing users to easily navigate the City’s site or easily search for new content with a dominate “search” bar. Research shows that 50 percent of users go directly to the search bar as soon as they arrive on a website. The navigation is similar to the current site; however, the update also incorporates an app-like appearance that reorganizes the site for viewing on mobile devices and tablets. About 56 percent of the city’s website visits come from mobile devices, and that percentage is rising.

The update was designed by Granicus, the company that originally designed the City’s website in 2015.

The design was free of charge as part of the original City’s four-year agreement.