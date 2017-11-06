City of Vista’s Public Art Commission Presents “New Work 2017”

The City of Vista’s Public Art Commission is proud to announce the opening of their juried photography show, “New Work 2017.” The show will be open from November 7th– December 20th at the Vista Civic Gallery at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista CA 92084. The show was curated by Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist Don Bartletti and Vista Public Art Commission’s Vice Chair and photo educator Kelly Moncure.

There will be an art reception on Tuesday, December 5th from 4- 6 pm with food and Spanish guitar music by Ruben DeAnda. The reception is free and open to the public. Prizes will be awarded to the top three photographs and two honorable mentions at 5:30.

There were 49 artist submissions with over 100 works from San Diego and Orange County, and 28 artists were chosen.

One of those in the show was from Carlsbad photographer Geoff Scott. It was titled “Britney Henry Underwater Portrait with Hammer” and features Olympic hopeful Britney Henry with her hammer underwater, gazing up at the photographer. The curators loved the unusual juxtaposition of the hammer and the striking composition. Mr. Scott is formerly an adjunct photography professor at Santa Monica City College and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is also a software designer, having worked at GoPro and Adobe Photoshop and is now a full time photographer. His website is www.geoffscott.com.

Another photograph chosen was from Vista resident Barbara Altevers, of her work “Delicate Work” from Vista’s Antique Gas and Steam Engine Blacksmith Shop. The curators enjoyed the dramatic mood and depiction of the dangerous work. Ms. Altevers has been a photographer for the past four years since taking a class at Vista’s Adult Education and is an active member with Larry Vogel’s Digital Photo Exchange Meetup group. Her website is 500px.com/baltev.

Juror Don Bartletti recently retired as a photojournalist with the LA Times and now travels the country lecturing and holding workshops for aspiring photographers. His series of photo essays of Central American migrants won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography and was a finalist for the Pulitzer in 2015 for his series on Mexican farmworkers.

The hours of the Vista Civic Gallery are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 am- 5:30 pm and alternate Fridays from 7:30- 4:30 pm.