City of Vista’s Independence Day Celebration On July 4th

INCLUDES MILITARY HONORS, THE MAR DELS, AND FABULOUS FIREWORKS!

Vista, CA – For more than 45 years, the City of Vista’s Independence Day Celebration has been one of the city’s most anticipated annual special events. With a military honors ceremony, a concert by The Mar Dels, and a fireworks display at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, this year’s edition will be no exception. This year’s military honorees are from the City’s adopted Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 based out of Camp Pendleton. The honorees are Lance Corporal Christian J. Arnett and Sergeant Shinice M. Davenport. Joining the City in presenting Vista’s Independence Day Celebration are lead sponsors Datron World Communications, Dr. Bronner’s, Tri-City Medical Center, and Watkins Manufacturing Corporation.

The Independence Day Celebration schedule at the Moonlight Amphitheatre includes the military salute at 7:15 p.m., The Mar Dels performing at 7:35 p.m., and the fireworks display at 9 p.m. The Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m. Admission to the Amphitheatre is $5 per person. Admission for children five and under, active and retired military members and their family are free. Parking in the park is $15 per car and $30 per recreational vehicle.

The evening also includes the Light Up the Night Patriotic BBQ catered by When Pigs Fly barbecue restaurant. Seating for the BBQ starts at 5:15 p.m. and will be served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60 for adults and $40 for children ten and under. A table of eight may be purchased for $450. Reservations are required by June 26 by calling 760.643.5263. The menu includes beef brisket, BBQ chicken, pulled pork, BBQ beans, macaroni salad, fresh green salad and famous smoked peach cobbler. Beverages are included.

General Information:

7:00 a.m. : Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive

: Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive 5:00 p.m. : Moonlight Amphitheatre opens

: Moonlight Amphitheatre opens 7:15 p.m. : Military and Sponsor Recognition Ceremony on-stage at the Amphitheatre.

: Military and Sponsor Recognition Ceremony on-stage at the Amphitheatre. 7:35 p.m. : The Mar Dels.

: The Mar Dels. 9:00 p.m. : Fireworks.

: Fireworks. The Mar Dels resumes playing following fireworks until 10:00 p.m.

Call 760.643.5263 or visit cityofvista.com for more information.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages may be brought into the park. Alcohol cannot be brought into the Moonlight Amphitheatre but is for sale at the Artisan Café.

The City reminds park visitors to keep household pets at home and secured during the event.

ABOUT THE MILITARY HONOREES:

Lance Corporal Christian J. Arnett, United States Marine Corps

Lance Corporal Arnett was born in Statesville, North Carolina. He enlisted into the Marine Corps on 14 September 2015 and attended Recruit Training MCRD, Parris Island, SC. Upon completion of Recruit Training, Private First Class Arnett received training at SOI East, Marine Combat Training Battalion, Fox Company. Following MCT, he was assigned to “A” school in Pensacola, Florida, where he received basic training as an organization level airframes and hydraulic mechanic. While at “A” school, Private First Class Arnett was selected into the billet of Class Leader by his mentor, and then selected for the billet of Platoon Sergeant by the Airframes Master Sergeant. Upon graduation, PFC Arnett received a Letter of Appreciation from the Airframes Master Sergeant for his leadership and dedication to the school and for helping his fellow Marines. PFC Arnett graduated in the top of his class where he was given the opportunity to choose what aircraft to begin his career. Choosing the AH-1Z and UH-1Y platform, PFC Arnett reported to “C” school at Camp Pendleton, California. On June 1, 2016, PFC Arnett was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal. Upon graduation, Lance Corporal Arnett obtained his MOS as a 6154 becoming an AH-1Z and UH-1Y Airframes and Hydraulic Mechanic.

In August, 2016, Lance Corporal Arnett reported to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton. While at HMLA-369, he received OJT on Aircraft Composite Repairs, Structural repairs, metal working, as well as maintenance and troubleshooting for Hydraulics and Flight controls. Lance Corporal Arnett currently works in the Airframes Shop at HMLA-369 as a mechanic and has the billet as AA&E Program Manager (Explosive Ordnance Handlers Program). His personal Awards include two Letters of Appreciation and a Certificate of Appreciation.

Sergeant Shinice M. Davenport, United States Marine Corps

Sergeant Davenport was born in Little Rock, Arkansas. She enlisted in the Marine Corps on December 11, 2011, and attended recruit training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina. Upon completion, she completed Marine Combat Training (MCT) at Camp Geiger, North Carolina. Following MCT, she reported to Meridian, Mississippi, where she obtained the MOS of 7041 – becoming an Aviation Operational Specialist.

In August 2012, Private First Class Davenport reported to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina as a Current Operations clerk. In September 2012, Private First Class Davenport was assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1 as a sentry for Weapons and Tactical Instructor Course 1-13 in MCAS Yuma, Arizona.

In June, 2013, Lance Corporal Davenport was assigned to 505th Training Squadron in Hurlburt Field, Florida, where she received certification as an Air and Space Operations Center Combat Plans/Operations Technician. From July 2013 to February 2014, Lance Corporal Davenport deployed to Camp Bastion, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom 13.2. In March, 2015, Corporal Davenport was assigned to Marine Attack Training Squadron 203 in support of a Deployment for Training in Naval Air Field El Centro, California.

In December, 2015, Sergeant Davenport reported to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, aboard MCAS Camp Pendleton, California. She is currently serving as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for the Operations Department and Single Marine Program representative for the unit. Sergeant Davenport’s personal awards include the Navy Achievement Medal, Certificate of Commendation, and ten Letters of Appreciation.

ABOUT THE MAR DELS … Since 1982 this popular seven-piece group has been performing dynamic renditions of the best music from the 50’s – 70’s. The band has expanded its repertoire to include select hits from the 80’s and 90’s as well as swing standards from the 40’s. Great music, top notch entertainment, The Mar Dels are legendary not only for this, but also for their ability to whip a crowd up into a dancing frenzy while playing the hits of Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam and Dave, Buddy Holly, Van Morrison, Whitney Houston, Patsy Cline, Steppenwolf, Frank Sinatra, Glen Miller, The Doors, The Ventures, The Platters, The Stones, The Stray Cats, The B-52’s, and The Village People.

The City of Vista recognizes and appreciates its other sponsors of this year’s event, including Atomic Investments, EDCO Waste and Recycling, Frazier Farms Market, Fresh Creative Foods, and Pacific Marine Credit Union.