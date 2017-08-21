The City of Vista needs to maintain existing city streets on a regular basis, in order to keep the streets in safe working order and to save significant future costs. Well- maintained infrastructure will lead to a better running city and safer travel for the people using the roads.

The City is beginning a reconstruction of streets the week of August 7. Works includes overlaying asphalt on the roads, and at times replacing curb ramps and repairing old curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. On some streets, construction will include digging out and replacing the existing asphalt, grinding, then overlaying new asphalt, and finishing up by adjusting the manholes and replacing traffic signal loops. The final work on all of the roads listed below will include restriping.

The City and its contractors will strive to minimize noise and traffic impacts sometimes associated with construction. The following streets have been selected for the 2017 CIP project (#8225) based on a prioritized list from the City’s Pavement Management Program.

CITY OF VISTA STREET REHABILITATION PROJECT 2017