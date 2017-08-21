City Road Improvements Set to Begin
The City is beginning a reconstruction of streets the week of August 7. Works includes overlaying asphalt on the roads, and at times replacing curb ramps and repairing old curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. On some streets, construction will include digging out and replacing the existing asphalt, grinding, then overlaying new asphalt, and finishing up by adjusting the manholes and replacing traffic signal loops. The final work on all of the roads listed below will include restriping.
The City and its contractors will strive to minimize noise and traffic impacts sometimes associated with construction. The following streets have been selected for the 2017 CIP project (#8225) based on a prioritized list from the City’s Pavement Management Program.
CITY OF VISTA STREET REHABILITATION PROJECT 2017
- Grapevine Rd from Olive Ave to W. Vista Way (Planned Project Schedule)
- Valley Drive from Monte Vista Drive
- Poinsettia Ave from La Mirada Drive to Grand Ave
- Anza Ave from Arcadia Ave to Bobier Drive
- Arcadia Ave from Anza Ave to E. Vista Way
- University Drive Intersection with Sycamore Ave
- University Ave from Intersection with Sycamore to 870 Ft west
- University Ave from 870 Ft west to 1,880 Ft west
- Sycamore Ave from Intersection to Robelini Drive
- University Ave from Intersection to Lobelia Drive
- Lupine Hills Drive from Shadow Ridge to Live Oak
- Mar Vista overpass
- Emerald Drive concrete overpass to Sky Haven Lane
- Independence Way from Elm to Warmlands
- W. Vista Way from Melrose Drive to Thunder Drive
- N. Melrose Drive (Striping and Signage)